Constitutional amendments voting date to depend on COVID situation - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce the date of voting on the constitutional amendments when he deems it right, depending on the coronavirus situation, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"These are decisions in the president’s competence. And you know, the presidents warns against trying to anticipate things and calls for reliance on clear data from scientists, specialists and sectoral agencies. So, he will announce the new date when he deems it right," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rpssiya-1 television channel.

In his address to the national parliament in January 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a number of amendments to the Russian constitution to bring in in conformity with the present-day realities and commit to paper the country’s achievements. Following discussion in an ad hoc working group, the State Duma lower parliament house passed the presidential draft in the final reading on March 11. It was approved by the Federation Council upper parliament house on the same day and after that supported by legislative assemblies of all of the Russian constituent regions. The Federation Council then passed a resolution and submitted it to the president on March 14.

President Putin signed a decree appointing the voting date on April 22. However, in his address to the nation on March 25 the president said the voting should be postponed because of the coronavirus situation. He said the final decision on the voting date would depend on the development of the situation.

The amendment will come in force after their approval in a nationwide voting.

Touching upon Putin’s current work, with most of meetings being held in an online format, Peskov said such methods are justified. "It is justified because it is meant to spare the president from the slightest risks of being infected. But it in no way impacts his working schedule," he stressed.