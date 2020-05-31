Some 305,000 people remain under supervision over coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Nearly 305,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection, the sanitary watchdog said on Sunday.

"Some 305,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported.

More than 10.6 mln tests for COVID-19 have been carried out, including 327,000 in the past day, according to the watchdog.

According to the latest statistics, more than 6 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 370,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 405,843 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 171,883 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,693 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.