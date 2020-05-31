Daily coronavirus cases in Moscow exceed recoveries for first time since May 24

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Some 2,595 new coronavirus cases were registered in Moscow in the past day and 1,855 patients recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The daily growth rate in the capital stood at 1.5% versus 1.3% a day earlier. The number of new daily cases exceeded recoveries for the first time since May 24. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Moscow has reached 180,791.

To date, 80,179 people have recovered in Moscow and 2,477 have died. In the past 24 hours, 69 people died, the lowest death toll since May 26.