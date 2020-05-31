Nearly 1,900 more COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Doctors in Moscow have cured another 1,855 patients with COVID-19, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told reporters on Sunday.

"In the past day, another 1,855 people recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people, who recovered from the infection, rose to 80,179," Rakova said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow residents have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C. In accordance with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s decree, donors earn 5,000 rubles ($69) for 600 ml of plasma.

According to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, more than 6 mln people have contracted the coronavirus globally and over 369,000 have died.

To date, a total of 396,575 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 167,469 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,555 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.