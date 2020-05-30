Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries exceed 78,000

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow has recorded another 3,599 coronavirus recoveries, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Saturday.

"As many as 3,599 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 78,324," she pointed out.

According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical observation receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

Recovered coronavirus patients aged between 18 and 55 are invited to donate blood plasma, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.