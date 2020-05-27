71 coronavirus patients die in Moscow over past 24 hours bringing death toll to 2,254

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Another 71 patients infected with a new coronavirus infection died in Moscow over the past day, the total number of deaths reached 2,254, an official with Moscow’s coronavirus response headquarters told reporters on Thursday.

"71 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus infection died in Moscow," the official said.

At present, there are 101,802 infected patients in the capital. However, the situation in the city has been improving lately. In particular, the number of discharged patients in Moscow for almost the second day in a row exceeds the number of new infections per day almost three times. On May 27, it was reported that 5,839 people were discharged over the last day, and the number of newly detected cases of infection was 2,140. In total, 67,458 infected people recovered during the pandemic. A total of 2,254 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died in the capital.

To date, a total of 370,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 142,208 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,968 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.