Putin supports proposals to extend unemployment benefits until October 1, 2020

NOVO-OGAREVO, May 27. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported a three-month extension of unemployment benefits to those who lost their jobs after March 1 and were unable to find a job within three months, said he on Wednesday at a meeting on the state of the labor market in Russia.

"I agree with the following proposal: to extend the payment of unemployment benefits to citizens who after March 1 have lost their right to receive them, due to the expiration of the established three month period," the President said. He specified that these measures would be valid until October 1, 2020.

He said that a citizen whose term for the payment of unemployment benefits has expired, would just have to apply at the unemployment office. "Payments for that person will continue for another three months, but no later than October 1. This is how it will be for now, and then let's proceed from the situation that will develop on the labor market," Putin said.

He recalled that the country has an order in which benefits for various categories of citizens are established for a certain period of up to a year. After the expiration of this period, payments end even if the person has not found a job.

President Putin drew attention to the fact that the largest increase in the number of the unemployed starting from March 1 to April 20, 2020 has been observed in the Tyumen, Kaliningrad, and Vologda regions, Chuvashia and Buryatia. At the same time, the largest share of registered unemployed from the economically active population was recorded in Tuva, Kabardino-Balkaria, the Altai and Buryatia. "I ask the government to carefully study and take into work not only what sounded as proposals today, but also the real data of the Ministry of Labor. We must pay attention to these regions and the leaders of these regions, of course, should actively work, but I also ask the federal departments pay special attention to this," the President instructed.

Putin called employment growth a systemic condition for stabilizing the labor market. According to him, this should happen due to a restart of enterprises, a return to the normal rhythm of work in the service sector, catering, hotel business, etc. "However, it is obvious that we can’t just wait for the moment when all this will improve on its own, when the engine of the economy starts working at full capacity," said he.