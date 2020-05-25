76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Seventy-six more coronavirus-positive patients died in Moscow in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"Seventy-six coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Moscow stands at 2,110.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 118,798 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,633 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.