Disputes between US and China impact UNSC’s work, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Disputes between the United States and China hamper the work of the United Nations Security Council, which has been failing to pass a resolution on anti-coronavirus measures, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

The United States’ anti-Chinese pandemic-related rhetoric "probably, exceeds what has been said against us (Russia) in the recent two years," he said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "The ultimate expression and hostage to these disputes in the Security Council is a resolution on the coronavirus infection we have been failing to agree for two months. To be more precise, we agreed it successfully and were ready to adopt it three weeks ago. We planned to adopt it but at the very last moment the American broke the so-called silence procedure and said they did not want to see not even any mention, but a hint to the World Health Organization, although it could hardly be found in the resolution."

Despite all the arguments in favor of the resolution, efforts to bridge the gaps have been failing. This situation, in his words, is a "vivid example of what is going on between the two nations.".