Moscow reports 71 new coronavirus deaths - crisis center

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Moscow has identified 71 more deaths caused by coronavirus in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said Tuesday.

"In Moscow, 71 more patients died with confirmed pneumonia who tested positive for coronavirus," the center noted.

Overall, 1,651 people died in Moscow from coronavirus.

"The crisis center reiterates: if you feel any flu-like symptoms, stay home and do not self-treat. Do not risk your lives and health as well as lives and health of those around you," the center concluded.