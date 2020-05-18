UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says his father has been diagnosed with COVID19

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed that his father and coach, Abdulmanal Nurmagomedov, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.

Abdulmanal Nurmagomedov is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moscow. Medics say he is in serious condition. He was taken to hospital with pneumonia but later had a stroke and spent a week on life support. A source close to the situation told TASS earlier in the day that the man had been connected to a lung ventilator.

"My father is in hospital, in critical condition," Khabib said on his Instagram account. "He has developed heart problems on the backdrop of this virus because he had a surgery a year ago. He has been operated again now. So, he is in very serious condition.".