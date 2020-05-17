Too early to say when voting on constitutional amendments will take place - Kremlin source

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. It is not yet possible to schedule a date for voting on amendments to the Russian constitution, although the coronavirus situation in the country is improving, a source in the Russian president’s administration told TASS on Sunday.

"The voting will be organized when we can ensure safety of all voters. And it will depend on two factors, i.e. the epidemic situation (which is gradually improving but it is still too early to make any forecasts) and the measures taken by the Central Election Commission to exclude health risks during the voting process," he said. "No date has yet been scheduled."

In his address to the national parliament in January 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a number of amendments to the Russian constitution to bring in in conformity with the present-day realities and commit to paper the country’s achievements. Following discussion in an ad hoc working group, the State Duma lower parliament house passed the presidential draft in the final reading on March 11. It was approved by the Federation Council upper parliament house on the same day and after that supported by legislative assemblies of all of the Russian constituent regions. The Federation Council then passed a resolution and submitted it to the president on March 14.

President Putin signed a decree appointing the voting date on April 12. However, in his address to the nation on March 25 the president said the voting should be postponed because of the coronavirus situation. He said the final decision on the voting date would depend on the development of the situation.

The amendment will come in force after their approval in a nationwide voting.