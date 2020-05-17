Anti-coronavirus sanitary rules to be observed through summer - sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Anti-coronavirus sanitary measures will have to stay in place even in the coming summer, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"We should be aware that we will have to observe the same rules even in the summer, in the hot weather, to minimize infection risks," she said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

When asked whether Russians would be able to spend their vacations at resorts, at least in Russia, she said it was a hope. "Hopefully. These are high, good, right hopes, but hopes. But so far, we’d better look at the upcoming two weeks," she added.

To date, a total of 281,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 67,373 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,631 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.