CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Covid measures not to be toughened if people get accustomed to new rules - sanitary doctor

Russia’s latest data indicates 2,631 fatalities nationwide

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Coronavirus lockdowns will not be toughened in Russia when people are accustomed to the new rules of every-day behavior, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"Most of the population have not had the disease, have managed to avoid the infection because people are obeying by these rules. And if we learn to observe these rules day by day, learn to do without fail - today I have my face mask and gloves one and tomorrow may skip it. Well, we are accustomed to that, we will be sure that the measures will not be toughened," she said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

To date, a total of 281,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 67,373 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,631 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Too early to say when voting on constitutional amendments will take place - Kremlin source
No date has yet been scheduled
Putin orders to ensure control of genetic technology use
The president noted the importance of providing the possibilities in Russia for all those who are ready to seek breakthroughs
Russia’s Transport Ministry hopes to resume international air service in July
Domestic transportation can begin gradual recovery in mid-June, Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich said
Growth in coronavirus cases across Russia stopped, says watchdog
Russia considers issue of China’s accession to New START treaty ‘completely contrived’
The US has been insisting on China's accession to the treaty as the condition for its prolongation
Another 30,000 Russians wish to return home from overseas — Lavrov
There is no need to introduce a system of exit permits for Russians wishing to travel after the coronavirus pandemic, the top diplomat said
WHO notes good COVID-19 testing in Russia — official
At the same time, Ryan noted that Russia’s coronavirus death toll was relatively low
Russia reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since May 1
The daily growth rate has decreased from 4.2% to 3.5%, which is the lowest number since the beginning of the outbreak
Tanker with 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in Klaipeda in early June
American oil will be delivered from Klaipeda to OJSC Naftan in the Vitebsk region by rail
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Press review: Erdogan accuses opposition of coup plot and Asian, EU nations ease lockdowns
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 14
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Russia’s modern weapons developed thanks to fundamental science - Putin
If it were not for well-developed fundamental science in Russia, there would be no modern types of weapons, Russian President said
Brent prices soaring on ICE
WTI futures rose 6.2% to $29.62 a barrel
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Russian defense minister proposes exchanging combat ship visit to French counterpart
Sergei Shoigu confirmed that French experts are invited to take part in the Army international technical forum and the International Army Games in August-September 2020
Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered sub enters final stage of sea trials
The trials will last several days first in the surfaced and then in the submerged position, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Hong Kong scientists confirm dogs also suffer from COVID-19
The very fact of the virus infection and propagation in the canine bodies indicates that it is possible that dogs, not bats or pangolins, were the initial source of the infection, since dog meat could be bought at exotic meat markets in China, the researchers believe
New Prime Minister of Iraq invites Vladimir Putin to visit Baghdad
The Iraqi Prime Minister noted that he would be glad to visit Moscow
FT publishes Russian ambassador’s official response to article on COVID-19 mortality
Kelin said the May 11 article "carries inaccurate statements coupled with an unacceptable and unprofessional one-sided narrative."
Citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine seek help of Russian Embassy in US
Earlier a passenger plane of the Russian flagship airline Aeroflot took off from JFK Airport in New York to Moscow, carrying Russian citizens
Rosneft withdraws from all projects in Venezuela, discontinues operations in country
The decision was taken in view of the US sanctions, according to previous information
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 262,000
The daily growth rate stood at 4.2% compared to 4.1% the day before
China has no intention of engaging in arms control talks — Foreign Ministry
According to the Chinese diplomat, Russia and the United States as possessors of the largest nuclear arsenals are to create conditions for other countries to join multilateral arms control deals
Russia’s latest armored engineering vehicle passes all trials
The new vehicle is designated to provide for the troops’ advance and carry out engineering works under enemy fire
All top cyber villains speak Russian, says computer anti-virus guru
Russia trains the best programmers in the world, and, as a consequence, the world’s best hackers often speak Russian, the founder and CEO of the Russian antivirus software provider Kaspersky Lab said in an interview with TASS
Press review: Syrian MP castigates Kremlin and US strangles Russian cryptocurrency project
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 13
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
Russian, US diplomats discuss political settlement in Syria
According to the ministry, the conversation took place on May 14
Reports of US not willing to cooperate with Russia on Moon incorrect — NASA
In his words, Russia’s participation in the Gateway lunar orbiter project can become a first step in signing a Moscow-Washington deal within the framework of the Artemis Accords
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 63,000
A total of 1,470 people have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow over the past 24 hours
EU states disagree with Nord Stream 2 AG’s stance on offshore pipeline’s completion
The completion of the pipeline by May 23, 2019 was a required condition for granting it a derogation from the updated EU Gas Directive, the regulator said
Lavrov blasts rumors Russia seeks to ‘hide’ data on Covid-19 deaths
The media reported earlier that "Russia’s national death toll from coronavirus could be 70% higher than the government’s official data show"
Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source
This missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles
Putin gives instructions to increase coronavirus testing in Russia
The authorities should report on how those measures are being implemented by May 20
Diplomat slams West’s biased ‘coronavirus disinfo’ claims against Russia, China
According to the diplomat, what really raises alarm bells is a bid to use the coronavirus issue as a pretext for disregarding international law to settle accounts with undesirable governments and geopolitical rivals
Press review: Microsoft’s ‘free’ offer to Russia and EU’s stance on Iran arms embargo
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 15
Moscow reports 74 novel coronavirus deaths in past day
It is the biggest number of deaths occurring in Moscow in one day since the start of the outbreak
Roscosmos space agency invites NASA top officials to visit Russia
"We have received no reply so far", in Russia’s space agency said
Putin says Russia’s combat aircraft outshine foreign rivals
Russia is capable of producing the whole range of military and civil aircraft and helicopters, Putin said
Cyprus-bound plane from China sets course for Moscow over Turkey’s actions
The plane was to deliver face masks, shoe covers, disposable surgical suits and other protective clothing weighing a total of 36 tonnes, according to official data
Alisher Usmanov gains one notch to number seven in Britain’s top ten super-rich
The wealth of the head of the USM holding is estimated at 11.68 bln pounds
German regulator refuses to exempt Nord Stream 2 from EU Gas Directive
The agency noted that the necessary condition for removing the pipeline from the rules of the updated Gas Directive was its implementation before May 23, 2019, which Nord Stream 2 AG fell short of
Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Trusova may part with famous coach Tutberidze
Russian web portal Sport24 reported earlier this month that 15-year-old Trusova decided to part with her renowned figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze and joined the coaching team of Evgeni Plushenko
Ukrainian President Zelensky extends ban on Russian social networks
The ban will last for three more years
Russia plans to develop new Venus exploration program
The first expedition under the program will be Venera-D, the launch of which is scheduled for the end of the 2020s
Russian ambassador demands NYT refute article about COVID-19 fatalities in Russia
Earlier, The Financial Times and The New York Times claimed that the real death toll from the novel coronavirus-related disease allegedly exceeds the official statistics by 70% in Russia
Russia launches production of Su-35 fighter jets for Egypt — source
The timeframe for first batch’s delivery has not been set yet, due to restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus outbreak
Press review: Putin’s pandemic economic rescue package and China’s possible dollar dump
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 12
Third group of Russian military specialists returns from Serbia
Earlier reports said that over 40 military servicemen and four units of equipment would be transported to Russia from Serbia
