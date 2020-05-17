Covid measures not to be toughened if people get accustomed to new rules - sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Coronavirus lockdowns will not be toughened in Russia when people are accustomed to the new rules of every-day behavior, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"Most of the population have not had the disease, have managed to avoid the infection because people are obeying by these rules. And if we learn to observe these rules day by day, learn to do without fail - today I have my face mask and gloves one and tomorrow may skip it. Well, we are accustomed to that, we will be sure that the measures will not be toughened," she said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

To date, a total of 281,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 67,373 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,631 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.