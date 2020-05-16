Over 800 COVID-19 patients treated in Moscow’s Filatov Hospital

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. A total of 1,330 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow’s Filatov City Clinical Hospital No.15, 826 of them have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the hospital’s Chief Physician Valery Vechorko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"As of May 16, 1,330 patients are receiving treatment [in the hospital]. Of these, 1,270 have been diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia, presumably of viral etiology, and 826 people with confirmed coronavirus," he noted.

According to Vechorko, 152 patients are in the intensive care unit, 52 people have been connected to ventilators. A total of 180 people have been discharged over the past 24 hours, 153 patients have been admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Svetlana Krasnova, Chief Physician of Moscow’s Infectious Diseases Hospital No.2, wrote on Facebook that 556 patients were receiving treatment there, including 215 patients diagnosed with COVID-19. A total of 100 people have been discharged from the hospital over the past day, including 35 coronavirus patients.

"As of May 16, 271 patients are being treated at the hospital in Kommunarka. A total of 48 patients are in the intensive care unit, 19 of them have been hooked up to ventilators," the hospital’s Chief Physician Denis Protsenko wrote on his Facebook page. He added that 264 people had been diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia and 116 with COVID-19. Thirty-one patients have been admitted to the hospital over the past day.