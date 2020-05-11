Putin to deliver address to nation on Monday, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address to the nation on Monday afternoon, the Kremlin press service said.

The president will focus on the social and epidemiological situation in the country and new measures of supporting citizens and national economy, the press service said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would deliver his address at the beginning of a meeting devoted to the situation with the coronavirus spread.

Since the start of the pandemic, Putin has addressed the nation several times.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and nearly 280,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 221,344 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 39,801 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,009 fatalities nationwide.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.