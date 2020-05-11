Putin orders measures to support socially-oriented NGOs amid pandemic

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to develop measures for supporting socially-oriented NGOs by May 15 given the current restrictions over the coronavirus spread, the Kremlin press service said.

This refers to those NGOs, which have received presidential grants since 2017, subsidies and grants under programs fulfilled by federal bodies of the executive branch, under regional and municipal programs or provide social services, which are important for the public.

Putin has ordered to extend the deadline by six months for these organizations’ insurance payments and taxes, except for VAT. A program of subsidized loans for paying salaries to staff of socially-oriented NGOs will be developed. In addition, checks won’t be conducted at these NGOs during the entire period of restrictions.

The president has also instructed the government to consider other grounds and criteria for providing support to other socially-oriented NGOs, including those which have lost more than 30% of funding, including donations.

The cabinet will be tasked with creating a registry of socially-oriented NGOs, which are the recipients of the above mentioned support, and fast-track the allocation of 3 bln rubles ($40.6 mln) to back these NGOs and charity organizations, providing assistance to social institutions and people in need.

Putin has also tasked the government to include enterprises producing rehabilitation equipment in the list of Russian economic sectors, which are the worst-hit by the pandemic, and provide assistance to them. The cabinet should also consider measures to support volunteers combating the coronavirus and overcome negative social aftermath of its spread.