CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Putin orders measures to support socially-oriented NGOs amid pandemic

Putin has also tasked the government to include enterprises producing rehabilitation equipment in the list of Russian economic sectors, which are the worst-hit by the pandemic

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to develop measures for supporting socially-oriented NGOs by May 15 given the current restrictions over the coronavirus spread, the Kremlin press service said.

This refers to those NGOs, which have received presidential grants since 2017, subsidies and grants under programs fulfilled by federal bodies of the executive branch, under regional and municipal programs or provide social services, which are important for the public.

Putin has ordered to extend the deadline by six months for these organizations’ insurance payments and taxes, except for VAT. A program of subsidized loans for paying salaries to staff of socially-oriented NGOs will be developed. In addition, checks won’t be conducted at these NGOs during the entire period of restrictions.

The president has also instructed the government to consider other grounds and criteria for providing support to other socially-oriented NGOs, including those which have lost more than 30% of funding, including donations.

The cabinet will be tasked with creating a registry of socially-oriented NGOs, which are the recipients of the above mentioned support, and fast-track the allocation of 3 bln rubles ($40.6 mln) to back these NGOs and charity organizations, providing assistance to social institutions and people in need.

Putin has also tasked the government to include enterprises producing rehabilitation equipment in the list of Russian economic sectors, which are the worst-hit by the pandemic, and provide assistance to them. The cabinet should also consider measures to support volunteers combating the coronavirus and overcome negative social aftermath of its spread.

Putin to deliver address to nation on Monday, Kremlin says
The president will focus on the social and epidemiological situation in the country and new measures of supporting citizens and national economy
Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Trusova may part with famous coach Tutberidze
Russian web portal Sport24 reported earlier this month that 15-year-old Trusova decided to part with her renowned figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze and joined the coaching team of Evgeni Plushenko
US moon resource mining draft agreement requires analysis — Kremlin
Earlier, Reuters reported that the US administration was preparing a project of a new international agreement on resource mining on the moon, planning to involve a number of partner states
Russian figure skater Trusova says parted with Coach Tutberidze due to personal reasons
She decided to join the team of two-time Olympic Champion Evgeni Plushenko
20% Chinese companies ready to increase investment in Russia after pandemic — poll
The survey took place between April 20 and 26 among 30 companies, which represented construction, metalworking, development and installation of oil and gas equipment, trade and other industries
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier planned for sea trials in fall 2022
The shipyard has posted a contract on painting the carrier’s outer surface before September 1, 2022; applications are open until May 20
Kim Jong-Un congratulates Vladimir Putin on 75th anniversary of Victory
The North Korean leader emphasized that the heroic deeds and achievements of the Russian people will be eternal in the memory of people of all countries
Bombs reported on board two Russian planes
Both flights were about to depart and emergency workers will inspect the planes, according to the source
Russia should not be silent to belittling of USSR’s role in WWII - ambassador
Russia should speak calmly, reasonably, try to convey to ordinary Americans, to ordinary people in Europe and all over the world, that it was Soviet soldiers who liberated Europe, they defended the independence of Europe and the Soviet Union
Patriotism is Russia’s national idea, says Putin
According to Russian President, "patriotism means devoting oneself to the development of the country, its progress"
Russia to go ahead with plans for strengthening army under any circumstances - Putin
Putin stressed the need for enhancing the intensity of combat training and for practicing new methods of cooperation by troops during snap checks with the use of the most advanced technologies
Fire breaks out at Moscow’s hospital for coronavirus patients
People were evacuated from the building
Over 5 million coronavirus tests conducted in Russia
As many as 242,000 people are staying under medical surveillance, the consumer watchdog said
Billionaire Bosov commits suicide
Investigators are currently ascertaining the circumstances of the billionaire’s suicide, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS
Turkey activates certain elements of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems
The process of deploying S-400s continues, according to the head of Turkey’s Defense Industry
Putin congratulates Russians on Victory Day
Russia is celebrating on May 9 the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 221,000
2,009 people have died
Russia ready to hold consultations with Czech Republic, embassy says
Tensions between the two countries escalated following the demolition of a monument dedicated to WWII Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague
Russia may have reached coronavirus plateau - WHO representative
Cases of infection continue to be appear, but their growth has stabilized, Melita Vujnovic said
Russia’s space agency to outline technical requirements for new Soyuz-6 carrier rocket
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to create the Soyuz-6 rocket using the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle as its basis
China ready to safeguard results of WWII together with Russia, says Chinese leader
Xi Jinping has held a telephone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Over 200,000 people infected with coronavirus in Russia overall
As many as 34,306 people have recovered since the epidemic hit the country, and 1,915 people have died
Moldovan Court creates dangerous precedent by cancelling deal with Russia — Dodon
Earlier, the Constitutional Court, responding to the demand of the opposition parties, declared the April 17 agreement between Russia and Moldova on 200 million euro loan to be contradicting the country’s basic law
Russians celebrate Victory Day amid pandemic
Large-scale celebrations were postponed to a later date
Putin joins online Immortal Regiment march from Kremlin office on Victory Day
Together with him, there were the portraits of his parents
Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source
This missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles
Russian shipbuilders to flout out latest frigate armed with Kalibr cruise missiles
This may take place in May, considering the epidemiological situation
China believes Russia will decisively defeat coronavirus
Xi Jinping also called on the international community to "cooperate in fighting the pandemic, unite and help each other, win together in this fight for lives and health of people"
Over 200,000 coronavirus cases registered in Russia, though spreading speed is down
Russia’s coronavirus spreading coefficient is currently close to 1 - it is the lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak
About 12,000 lieutenants from Defense Ministry’s 36 academies to join Russian army
Among the new-comers to the Russian officers’ corps there are 260 women
Manipulations with history for political purposes impermissible — Italy’s lifetime senator
Liliana Segre says she sees certain threats of fascism in modern society, just like Pope Francis, who has been reiterating that statements by some politicians these days remind him of Hitler’s 1933 speeches
Coronavirus becomes avirulent when air temperature is above 30 Celsius — sanitary watchdog
Low humidity and sunrays lead to the destruction of the virus, according to the watchdog
Press review: Kiev hatches plot to subvert Donbass talks and EU ties with Balkans in peril
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 8
World faces new Cold War between US, China, says expert
According to the analyst, the new Cold War will become very destructive for the global international relations system, because it will force nations to pick a side
Roscosmos confirms destruction of Russian Fregat upper stage’s tank in space
The upper stage was used to place into orbit Spektr-P scientific satellite in 2011
Putin lays flowers at Eternal Flame near Kremlin wall on WWII Victory Day
Putin will hold several more scheduled events on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
The general warned Washington seeks to gain the potential to deliver such a strike without a response against any undesirable country
Russians to watch live air show of aerobatic groups near Moscow on Victory Day
The military parade on Moscow’s Red Square will be held when the threat of the coronavirus spread is over
Putin pledges to celebrate the Victory jubilee ‘widely and worthily’
This year, mass events on the occasion of the Victory Day have been postponed over the coronavirus pandemic
Kiev eyes retake of Donbass until end of 2020 but drafts plan B
The chief of the presidential staff did not disclose any details of plan B, just clarifying that it is not about building a wall
Putin, Johnson ready for dialogue on bilateral agenda, global issues — Kremlin
The phone call was held on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism
Russian airlines to tighten verification of residence when boarding export flights
It is noted that "before issuing a boarding pass, airline employees will strictly check documents confirming passengers’ residence in the region"
Russia holds air parade over Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day
A total of 75 helicopters and aircraft flew over Moscow’s Red Square
Putin to hold meeting on coronavirus spread on May 11
Russian President will discuss the possibility of extending non-working days
Putin says Russia, US at the forefront of countering global challenges
The two countries could do much in cooperation with each other to ensure international security, Putin said
Ukrainian president hopes Russia will boost its delegation to Minsk talks
Zelensky confirmed the expanded Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group on Tuesday
Putin and Trump's cooperation efforts don’t match words of US officials - ambassador
"We believe that the time will come, the situation will change, and Russian-US relations will straighten", Antonov added
Russia to float out new sub to carry Poseidon nuke drone in late June — source
The first basic carrier of Poseidon drones, a Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear sub, the Belgorod, was floated out on April 23, 2019
Japanese press' reports on Brezhnev's ‘statements’ on Kuril Islands are bogus - ministry
Authors of these reports indulge in wishful thinking to strengthen their position in the negotiations on a peace treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Coronavirus cases in Russia grow by 10,817 over past day
The total number of cases has reached 198,676
Putin links ploys to rewrite history of WWII to political strife in some countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that some try to impose on Russia a false feeling of guilt by claiming that the Soviet Union was allegedly responsible for starting World War II
