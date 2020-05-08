Russia’s government discusses state support measures amid pandemic - source

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister Andrey Belousov on Friday held a meeting with representatives of the government commission to improve the sustainability of the development of the Russian economy and members of the board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. The meeting participants discussed measures to normalize business activity after removing the restrictions introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source close to one of the participants told TASS.

According to the source, the meeting participants discussed various support measures within the framework of a large-scale program being developed by the Russian government aimed at normalizing economic activity and business activity after lifting restrictions. "In particular, the discussion was about measures of support for domestic demand, Russia’s exports, smooth operation of industrial enterprises, ensuring financial stability of the economy and further combating the pandemic," the source said.

In late April, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government, together with regional authorities and business representatives, to begin preparing a national action plan to normalize business life, restore employment, people’s incomes and economic growth. As the president emphasized, it should be the program designed not only to stabilize the situation, but also to ensure long-term changes in the Russian economy, taking into account the new reality.

The draft plan includes "measures to support the economy (overcoming the crisis), including the following areas: stimulating demand (10 - 12 months); removing administrative and regulatory, barriers, simplifying state regulation, including proposals by the Bank of Russia (10 - 12 months)". The draft plan also includes support and development of affected sectors of the economy, support for small and medium enterprises, individual entrepreneurs and self-employed citizens, as well as a program to support employment.