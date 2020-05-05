BRICS states to discuss coronavirus pandemic via videoconference on May 7

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Health Ministry will hold on May 7 a meeting of senior regulatory officials of BRICS countries via videoconference focusing, particularly, on the issue of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ministry’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"An online meeting of senior regulatory officials of BRICS states on healthcare issues will be held within the framework of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship. The meeting will focus on discussing joint efforts of BRICS countries due to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19," the report said.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will participate in the meeting. The issues discussed at the meeting, including measures on liquidation of the novel coronavirus infection, will be submitted for discussion at the level of BRICS health ministers, the ministry said. "It is planned that the online platform will provide partners with an opportunity to share BRICS countries’ experience and develop joint steps towards reaching a better understanding of the ways to liquidate the COVID-19 outbreak," according to the report.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 245,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 155,370 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 19,865 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,451 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.