Putin, Lukashenko have discussed issues of tackling pandemic over the phone

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, have discussed the situation around the coronavirus pandemic in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The leaders informed each other about the measures assumed to tackle the infection and its consequences in detail. Alexander Lukashenko wished a speedy recovery to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the statement said.

The conversation also "focused on certain issues of interaction within the Union State," the Kremlin added. The sides agreed to keep in contact.