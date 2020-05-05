Russian prime minister feels normal, receives anti-coronavirus treatment - spokesman

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has contracted COVID-19, is feeling normal in general and is receiving treatment as scheduled, his Spokesman Boris Belyakov said on Tuesday.

"Mikhail Vladimirovich is staying in one of state medical facilities under doctors’ supervision," Belyakov said. "He is feeling normal in general. The treatment is going on as scheduled, using the drugs recommended by the Health Ministry for patients to cure this disease." "The prime minister is actively contacting with his colleagues by phone," he said.

On April 30, Mishustin said during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had to self-isolate. Putin wished him a speedy recovery and signed a decree appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov to serve as Acting Prime Minister.