Almost 3,200 coronavirus cases found in Russian Armed Forces, says Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Russian Armed Forces and military educational institutions exceeded 3,180 people in the period from March to May 4, the Ministry of Defense said in its bulletin released on Monday.

"As many as 1,384 servicemen with positive results were found during the 100% screening in the Russian Armed Forces from March to May 4 of this year," the ministry said.

The coronavirus was also detected with 209 students of pre-university educational institutions. As many as 1,247 cases were found in military educational establishments and 349 cases - among the civilian personnel, according to the ministry.

A total of 253 people in Russia’s Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry’s educational institutions and civilian staff have recovered in the reporting period, the ministry added.

Among the servicemen, two people are in serious condition, and 11 patients - in moderate condition, while others are not showing any symptoms.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 240,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 145,268 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 18,095 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,356 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.