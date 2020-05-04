Kremlin says tackling wildfires is pressing issue requiring Putin’s personal participation

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The issue of tackling wildfires is a very pressing problem, which requires the personal participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin on Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The cooperation between the federal center, various departments, regional authorities, inter-budget relations in such a pressing field as tackling wildfires, is becoming increasingly relevant," he said.

"It is very difficult to solve all those problems without the head of the state, and President’s involvement is necessary to speed up the process. Putin addresses those issues each year and I am sure will keep doing that in the future," Peskov added.

Overall, speaking about why many regional issues are submitted for discussion at the presidential level, Kremlin Spokesman noted that "Russia is a very complicated mechanism, a federation with many substituent entities, which differ in terms economic development, in terms of subsidies and economic independence, and a whole range of questions cannot be solved without the participation of the head of the state.".