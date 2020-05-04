Every Russian’s interests remain priority for Putin, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The interests of every Russian citizen have always been and remain a priority of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s work, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin on Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The Kremlin spokesman commented on the Russian leader’s position that amid the pandemic the priority is to save human lives rather than economy.

"President Putin has always kept his priority: every single person is a priority for him, both in terms of world outlook and work," Peskov said. He stressed that the Russian leader "has proved this many times" and "these priorities won’t change with time.".