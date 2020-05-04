Putin to hold meeting on May 6 to discuss plan on ending restrictions - Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on May 6 focusing on the implementation of anti-coronavirus measures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

At the meeting, the sides will discuss recommendations on gradually ending the restrictions. "On May 6 the president is scheduled to hold a meeting on implementing earlier decisions where the recommendations will be made," Peskov said.

On April 28, Putin stated that it was important to start preparations now on returning to normal life. The president ordered to draw up recommendations during the week to start lifting the restrictions since May 12.