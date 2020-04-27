44 coronavirus-positive patients die in Moscow over past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Forty-four more coronavirus-positive patients have died in Moscow in the past day, with the overall number of fatalities reaching 479, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"Forty-four coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said.

The center once again called for strict observance of the lockdown regime. A system of digital passes has been in force in Moscow for travels about the city, both by private vehicles or by public transport.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 207,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 882,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 87,147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,346 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 794 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.