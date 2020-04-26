Repatriation flight arrived from Dubai to Ufa

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. A Ural Airlines repatriation flight has arrived from Dubai to Ufa, as follows from the Ufa airport’s timetable.

According to the data posted on the Russian communications ministry’s Telegram channel, there are 159 passengers onboard the plane.

Acting chief of the local branch of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Vener Izikayev, said earlier that Ufa would be the final destination for 62 passengers while the rest would fly further Yekaterinburg.

Russian nationals who want to return home from foreign countries are to fill in a form on the portal for state services operated by the communications ministry.