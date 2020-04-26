Over 160 Russian nationals to be repatriated from Goa

NEW DELHI, April 26. /TASS/. A group of 162 Russian nationals who have applied for being repatriated from India’s Goa amid the coronavirus pandemic will fly to Russia on Sunday, a spokesman for the Russian consulate general in Mumbai said.

According to the spokesman, the Russian nationals are already boarding the plane bound for Ufa and Nizhny Novgorod.

It is the fourth repatriation flight from Goa. The three previous flights repatriated Russian nationals to Moscow, Kazan, Novosibirsk, and Yekaterinburg.

According to the consulate general, around 3,000 Russian nationals want to return to Russia from Goa.