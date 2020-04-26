Expert: West to continue verbal attacks over Russia’s assistance to other countries

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Western nations will obviously continue their verbal attacks against Russia over its assistance to other countries in the current crisis, Fyodor Lukyanov, scientific director of the Fund to Development and Support to the Valdai International Discussion Club, told TASS on Sunday.

According to the analyst, Russia is being vilified for its assistance to other countries amid the pandemic. However, in his words, China is being vilified even more. "The crisis has impacted many things but it has not changed the political agenda. On the contrary, it has rather aggravated it and what we had previously will obviously stay in place. Today, diplomacy has been somewhat paralyzed but when it begins to emerge from the hibernation everything will be back on former places but in an exaggerated condition," he said.

He noted that all verbal attacks and allegations against Russia and China can be explained by the fact that the West has a feeling the entire system of trans-Atlantic relations has been seriously damaged by the way its participants reacted to the pandemic.

"In such conditions, it becomes necessary to divert attention to other topics and find an enemy to put the blame for what is happening on," Lukyanov stressed.

So, in his words, the situation has little changed but has rather aggravated because of internal problems of Western society.

He noted however that it would be pointless to try to react to such allegations. "These are in-depth layers. If Russia thinks is appropriate to help anyone due to whatever reasons, either humanitarian, political or any other, it means such help is needed. And what anyone may think about it is of little interest to us. Let them sort out things by themselves," he added.

At the same time, he noted that it would not be right to expect an outburst of thanks for the assistance, since such things rarely happen. "But, as a rule, assistance is offered due to some concrete reasons and considerations and one should be guided by them," he said.