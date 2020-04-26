Coronavirus morbidity rate in Russia down from 30% to 10% a day

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The coronavirus morbidity rates in Russia have decreased from nearly 30% a day at the beginning of the outbreak to less than ten percent now, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"It (the self-isolation regime - TASS) has yielded much. Whereas we started from daily growth of nearly 30%, now we see that it is less than ten percent. The share of symptomless cases exceeds 45% It is a result too," she said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She said that now medics are capable of tracing those who are not yet sick but are virus carriers and pose less threat to others.

To date, a total of 80,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,767 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 747 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.