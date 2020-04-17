{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Whelan case conducted in strict compliance with all Russian legal norms — diplomat

The statement came in response to US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan’s remark about the need to release the suspect from pretrial detention

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The espionage case against US citizen Paul Whelan is conducted in strict compliance with Russia’s legislation, although some adjustments have been introduced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Zakharova’s statement came in response to US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan’s remark about the need to release the suspect from the Lefortovo pretrial detention facility in Moscow, where he is currently being held.

"Regretfully, he [Whelan] himself delayed the process of familiarization with case materials," she said. "At present, due the novel coronavirus infection that has spread all over the world, some adjustments had to be introduced into the court proceedings, which began on March 30. Due to quarantine restrictions imposed in Moscow, the session will have to be postponed to a later date."

"The court proceedings are conducted in strict compliance with the Russian law, all the required procedural norms are observed," Zakharova added.

She said that Whelan is receiving all the necessary assistance from doctors of his detention facility and from other specialists when necessary.

United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said in a statement on April 14 that the case against Whelan was "not only morally wrong and legally suspect but represents a significant obstacle in the U.S.-Russia bilateral relationship."

The Moscow City Court started hearing the criminal case against Whelan on Monday. In his statement, Sullivan noted that he "attempted to see Paul inside the courthouse before his scheduled hearing," but he was not allowed there. Earlier, the court’s press service told TASS that the ambassador was not allowed to enter the building over the coronavirus restrictions.

US citizen Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, is a global security chief at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based automotive components company. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Whelan was detained on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of anywhere from 10 to 20 years behind bars.

Whelan pleads not guilty, while his defense team claims that the case against him was fabricated.

Number of Covid patients in Moscow’s hospitals 3-4 times less than anticipated — mayor
"We have a reserve of several thousands of beds in hospitals, which are coping with the situation," Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Press review: Macron’s coronavirus-inspired global truce bid and Pentagon’s virus probe
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 16
Read more
Moscow expected to reach COVID-19 outbreak peak in 2-3 weeks
A large-scale operation is underway to repurpose hospital beds to accommodate coronavirus patients
Read more
NATO countries will counter disinformation amid coronavirus pandemic — Pentagon
The defense ministers of NATO member countries earlier held a virtual meeting
Read more
Russian fleet holds exercise as US destroyer enters Black Sea
The US destroyer USS Porter sailed through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus on April 13 and entered the Black Sea
Read more
ISS crew evacuated from Soyuz-MS15 on landing
The crew has returned to Earth due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Problem of coronavirus origin should be addressed cool-headed, says Lavrov
It is necessary to analyze facts to get a better understanding of the crisis genesis, rather than "to try to find in this flood of information only what can tarnish your competitor," Russia's top diplomat said
Read more
US labs in third countries may be developing pathogenic agents — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry, according to the spokeswoman, notes the United States’ bigger biological presence beyond its borders, in particular in former Soviet republics
Read more
China appreciates Russian diplomat’s backlash over demands to reimburse pandemic losses
On April 14, the Russian foreign minister lambasted the demands coming from the West that China is to compensate for the losses endured due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russia ranks 11th in the world for COVID-19 cases
According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, there are 32,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Russia, which is higher than the numbers reported by Brazil, the Netherlands and Canada
Read more
Russia reaching peak in coronavirus spread, prominent doctor says
To date, a total of 27,938 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Surrendering militants say US plotting sabotage attacks in Syria — Russian military
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that 27 surrendered militants are currently held by the Syrian government forces in Palmyra
Read more
Russian diplomat rejects US accusations of Moscow’s violation of nuclear test ban
Read more
Another heavily upgraded Il-76 military transport plane enters trials in Russia
The plane is currently undergoing ground tests
Read more
Pneumococcal vaccine may protect against coronavirus, says expert
The President of the Russian Respiratory Society added that the coronavirus should "fade away" in mid-June
Read more
Turkey ready to purchase Patriots, other similar systems from NATO allies — top diplomat
He assured that "Turkey will never put the integrity of the NATO defense system at risk"
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Civilians in Syrian village stop US convoy, force it to return to base
Similar incidents occurred at the beginning of April in Hamo, near Qamishli and at the end of March in the northeast of the country
Read more
US rejects request to house stranded Russian nationals on seized diplomatic property
The diplomat noted, quoted by the Russian embassy on Facebook, that citizens who are unable to pay for a hotel stay could be temporarily housed there
Read more
Aeroflot suspends sales of tickets for international flights
Kommersant daily reported earlier on Friday that the airline only sells international flights tickets starting August 1
Read more
Putin: Small, medium companies will receive gratuitous aid of $162 per employee
The head of state stressed that the only prerequisite for companies to receive the assistance is to preserve not less than 90% of the staff as of April 1
Read more
Press review: Putin postpones Victory Day parade and South Korea holds election
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 17
Read more
Russian fighter jets not scrambled on interception missions in last week
The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Read more
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin held telephone conversation
China and Russia must jointly oppose the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic and "labelling," Xi Jinping stated
Read more
Putin postpones preparations for May 9 parade, Immortal Regiment march
The Immortal Regiment march is also put on hold, the president informed, adding that both events are due later this year, when the threat of the novel coronavirus recedes
Read more
Fourteen coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past 24 hours, says crisis center
The overall death toll from coronavirus in Moscow has reached 127
Read more
Seven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow — crisis center
The death toll from coronavirus-induced diseases in Moscow amounts to 113
Read more
Kremlin expects Moscow officials to draw conclusions from Wednesday’s pass system issues
On April 15, the first day of the pass system operation in Moscow, police checks of the imposed passes led to huge lines at some subway stations and a large number of cars amassed at entrances to the Russian capital
Read more
Russian foreign ministry warns parents against sending their children to study in US
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke in an interview with the Kommersant daily
Read more
Muscovites continue breaking self-isolation rules, says authority
According to the official, the capital city's residents keep ignoring the quarantine regime, instead going to playgrounds, walking in the parks and having barbecues in the open
Read more
Russia documents 4,069 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
The total amount of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 32,007
Read more
Over 650 people on board Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier test positive for COVID-19
The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier arrived in the port of Toulon on the Mediterranean Sea on April 12 because many crewmembers started presenting with novel coronavirus symptoms
Read more
Kremlin slams Google’s move to block Russian news outlet’s account as unacceptable
Earlier in the month, Google deleted a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the nation from the NTV company’s YouTube account
Read more
China revises Wuhan death toll by nearly 1,300
The data has been revised due to the addition of patients unable to reach hospitals
Read more
Combat teams of S-300 missile systems strike enemy air targets in southern Russia drills
The target missiles that were fired operated in a broad range of altitudes, speeds and directions
Read more
Ukrainian opposition urges probe into US biolaboratories in Ukraine
As an example, Opposition Platform members mentioned the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine - an international organization funded by the US authorities whose employees enjoy diplomatic immunity
Read more
Donetsk, Kiev complete first prisoner swap in 2020
There were no incidents during the swap
Read more
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Read more
Kremlin welcomes India’s plan to provide medicines to combat coronavirus to Russia
Moscow is pleased with the Indian government’s decision, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet fighter jets wipe out enemy command posts in night drills
During complex exercises, the pilots paid special attention to the techniques of night flights, practicing offensive and defensive maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds and notionally employing the aircraft’s armament
Read more
Russia to accept US offer of ventilators, should such need arise — Kremlin
On April 16, Trump announced Washington’s readiness to provide ventilators to Russia as a coronavirus aid
Read more
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Read more
US may be prepping site in Nevada to test nukes, Russian diplomat warns
The diplomat stressed that Russia did not take any actions violating its obligations on banning nuclear tests
Read more
Press review: Russia, US to restart arms control talks and OPEC+ deal impotent on prices
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 15
Read more
China dismisses claims that coronavirus originated in lab as 'baseless'
Earlier Fox News informed, citing "multiple sources" that the virus was not created as a bioweapon, but rather to demonstrate to the entire world that China had equal capabilities to the US in identifying and combating viruses
Read more
Ethiopia against Trump’s decision to suspend WHO funding
Since May 2017, the WHO has been led by former Ethiopian Health Minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Read more
Snowden applies for extending Russian residence permit, lawyer says
On August 1, 2014, he received a Russian residence permit valid for three years, which was later extended for another three years
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US accusations against WHO as politically motivated
According to the envoy, Washington’s claims "look especially hypocritical" because the Americans "have a big say in the work" of this organization as being widely represented in all of its structures, including top ones
Read more
Russian military medics begin treating COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms in Bergamo
Head of the field hospital in Bergamo Oliviero Valoti commended Russia's military doctors as "high-class specialists"
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises by 3,448 over past day
The country’s total tally has reached 27,938
Read more
Moscow aware of only 6 Russian schoolkids who returned home from US
According to the diplomat, Washington still has not submitted lists of names and phone numbers of the Russian students to Moscow
Read more