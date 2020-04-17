Whelan case conducted in strict compliance with all Russian legal norms — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The espionage case against US citizen Paul Whelan is conducted in strict compliance with Russia’s legislation, although some adjustments have been introduced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Zakharova’s statement came in response to US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan’s remark about the need to release the suspect from the Lefortovo pretrial detention facility in Moscow, where he is currently being held.

"Regretfully, he [Whelan] himself delayed the process of familiarization with case materials," she said. "At present, due the novel coronavirus infection that has spread all over the world, some adjustments had to be introduced into the court proceedings, which began on March 30. Due to quarantine restrictions imposed in Moscow, the session will have to be postponed to a later date."

"The court proceedings are conducted in strict compliance with the Russian law, all the required procedural norms are observed," Zakharova added.

She said that Whelan is receiving all the necessary assistance from doctors of his detention facility and from other specialists when necessary.

United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said in a statement on April 14 that the case against Whelan was "not only morally wrong and legally suspect but represents a significant obstacle in the U.S.-Russia bilateral relationship."

The Moscow City Court started hearing the criminal case against Whelan on Monday. In his statement, Sullivan noted that he "attempted to see Paul inside the courthouse before his scheduled hearing," but he was not allowed there. Earlier, the court’s press service told TASS that the ambassador was not allowed to enter the building over the coronavirus restrictions.

US citizen Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, is a global security chief at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based automotive components company. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Whelan was detained on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of anywhere from 10 to 20 years behind bars.

Whelan pleads not guilty, while his defense team claims that the case against him was fabricated.