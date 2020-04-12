Russian attorney suggests setting up working group on restrictive measures in pandemic

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Head of the Public Council under the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, attorney Anatoly Kucherena suggested establishing a working group to deal with issues of legitimacy and lawfulness of restrictive measures aimed at the coronavirus infection control.

"The group should develop a code that will be effective exclusively in epidemic conditions. Citizens will trust in such tough actions only when actions of authorities will be absolutely lawful and, above all, appropriate to the situation," the attorney told TASS.

The working group can comprise public figures, lawyers, legalists and specialists in the constitutional law, he noted.

"Tough measures are now taken in every country in view of the coronavirus pandemic, which partly limit rights of citizens and their movements. All that should be aligned with the constitution and conventions on protection of citizen’s rights and liberties, so that our courts in future will not be overloaded with complaints of citizens," Kucherena added.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier signed a decree introducing special digital passes for trips by private and public transport in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Availability of such passes will be mandatory from April 15.