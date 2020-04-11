Russian cabinet approves pivot strategy for manufacturing industry development

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia’s government has approved the pivot strategy for development of the country’s manufacturing industry by 2024 and through 2035, according to a statement on the cabinet’s website released on Saturday.

"To approve the pivot strategy for development of manufacturing industry of the Russian Federation by 2024 and through 2035," the statement said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting on Thursday that the strategy is aimed at "forming a globally competitive industrial sector with high potential." The strategy envisions an increase in the share of manufacturing in GDP from 14% to 17%. Annual production growth rates should rise by 4.5% by 2025 and by 3% per year further on.