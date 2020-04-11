Efficiency of certain global structures amid pandemic far from perfect, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated inefficiency of a number of international organizations in the crisis conditions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.

"The unprecedented pandemic, the unprecedented crisis has demonstrated that the efficiency of the mentioned international structures is far from perfect," he said when commenting on the statement by the program’s host about inefficiency of such structures as the World Health Organization, the World Trade Organization and G20 amid the pandemic.

In the economic field, global structures do not function, countries act independently, Peskov noted. "We see that other global organizations have not been projected for actions, for crisis management in such situations," he said.

Spokesman considers the current situation to be a trigger for analyzing the consequences of the crisis and further ways of developing international structures for them to become "really efficient." "Now we cannot acknowledge the work of mentioned organizations as satisfactory," he concluded.

