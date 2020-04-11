Fulfillment of social obligations ‘absolutely prior’ for Putin, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia has the required potential for fulfilling its social obligations amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is absolutely prior for President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.

"This is undisputable (fulfillment of social obligations - TASS). And in any case, I will repeat that the state has the required potential for ensuring the social principle of the state first of all, which is why social obligations are absolutely prior for our authorities, for President Putin," he said.

On April 8, speaking at a meeting with heads of regions focused on measures to tackle the coronavirus spread, the Russian leader announced additional measures for providing medical assistance to people, ensuring economic stability, keeping employment in the country.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that Russia has sufficient reserves for fulfilling its social obligations to citizens even with stably low oil prices.