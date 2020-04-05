Kremlin: extension of week off will have major impact on Russian economy

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The decision to extend the national week off in Russia has caused a dispute since this will have a serious impact on the country’s economy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program on Rossiya-1 channel.

"This is really so. And indeed, this is an emergency and huge impact for economic life, and this is a negative impact," Peskov said, answering a question whether there had been a dispute on extending the week-long public holiday.

"But in any case the life and health of people is a priority for us," Peskov said.

In his new address to the nation on April 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the non-working week in the country over the coronavirus until the end of the month. He added, however, that the measures could be lifted earlier if the coronavirus situation improved. According to Putin, the epidemic has not yet reached its peak in the world, including Russia.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 60,000 deaths have been reported.

Over the past day, the number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 658 to 5,389 in 79 regions, according to the crisis center. The country’s latest data indicates 45 fatalities and 355 recoveries nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.