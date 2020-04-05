536 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Moscow over past day

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Moscow over the past day has risen by 536 to 3,893, the sanitary watchdog’s department in the Russian capital reported on Sunday.

"As on April 5, 2020, 3,893 people have a confirmed coronavirus infection in Moscow," the Moscow department of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said.

On April 4, the federal crisis center reported 3,357 confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow.

The search for close contacts of the coronavirus patients, including at work, is underway.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 50,000 deaths have been reported.

So far, a total of 4,731 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 333 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 43 fatalities nationwide. Late on Saturday, the Moscow anti-coronavirus crisis center reported two more deaths. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.