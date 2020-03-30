Russian government sets up group to refute fake news on coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed a decree to set up a special organization that would track and refute fake news about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the decree, published by Russia’s official online database of legislative acts, a special communication center will be created as part of the governmental coordination council on coronavirus. Its tasks will include "detecting and refuting false information about the novel coronavirus infection, dissemination of which might pose a threat to people’s lives and health, exacerbate tensions in the society, destabilize social, economic and political situation in the country."

It will also carry out continuous gathering, processing and analysis of information in order to produce full and reliable reports about the current epidemiological situation and measures to contain the virus. This includes constant monitoring of figures submitted by federal agencies.

It will also monitor main social and economic indices, as well as statistics about production and accessibility of consumer goods and medical items. It will also analyze the situation in other states with an aim to make use of their positive experience.

The center will also pick up and publish anti-coronavirus measures that have proven their efficiency. It will monitor the public opinion and receive feedback from citizens.

The center will also ensure interaction among federal, regional, municipal bodies and other organizations in considering coronavirus-related issues. It will also inform administrative bodies at all levels about legislative acts adopted as part of measures to counter the pandemic.

One of its tasks would be to inform citizens about the governmental coordination council’s work.