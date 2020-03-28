Aeroflot flight to bring Russians home from Bali on March 29

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s national air carrier Aeroflot will conduct an additional flight to repatriate Russian nationals from Bali, the Russian Transport Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"In order to repatriate Russians from Bali, Aeroflot (Rossiya Airlines is the flight operator) will carry out an additional 457-seat flight from Denpasar on March 29," the statement reads.

Russia on March 27 suspended regular and charter flights to foreign countries, making an exception for flights aimed at bringing Russians home.

Coronavirus pandemic

