Ministry initiates compensation to tour operators for carryings tourists back to Russia

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The measures proposed by the Russian Economic Development Ministry to support tour operators and air carriers envision compensations for carrying tourists back and for the cost of cancelled non-refundable tickets, a source in the ministry’s press service told TASS, adding that the package of proposals has been drafted together with the Federal Agency for Tourism.

Earlier the ministry submitted to the government a draft decree on settlement of losses incurred by tour operators and air carriers due to cancellation of tours and suspension of flights over the coronavirus pandemic.

"As one of such measures it is suggested that state support will be provided to tour operators in the form of subsidies to compensate for losses incurred by them due to restrictions related to prevention of the global coronavirus spread. Losses of tour operators incurred in the period from January 24 to March 30, 2020 in implementation of the travel product by them and connected with (non-refundable tariffs of air carriers) are subject to compensation," the source said.

The support measures include compensation for expenses of charter and regular flights, the ministry noted. It is also planned to compensate for expenses related to carrying tourists back to the Russian Federation to tour operators.

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that occurred in late 2019 in Central China has spread to over 150 countries and territories and has been recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the latest figures provided by the World Health Organization, over 270,000 individuals worldwide have got infected and around 11,000 have died. In Russia, 306 infection cases have been registered.