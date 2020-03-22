Almost 500 Russian, CIS nationals to be evacuated from Morocco on March 23

RABAT, March 22. /TASS/. Almost 500 Russian and CIS nationals are expected to be evacuated from Morocco's Casablanca on Monday, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in that country told TASS on Sunday.

"A flight from Moscow is expected to arrive in the morning on March 23 to evacuate Russian nationals and citizens of the CIS countries who want to return to Russia and whose names are on the lists complied by the embassy and the consulate general in Casablanca," the spokesman said, adding that most of about 500 such people are Russians.

Upon return to Russia, these people will placed under quarantine or in self-isolation.

According to the spokesman, the embassy and the consulate general will provide motor vehicles to take Russians and CIS nationals from Morocco's cities of Marrakesh, Fez, Tangier, Casablanca, Agadir, El Jadida, Rabat during the night to March 23.

Morocco imposed an emergency sanitary regime in the evening on Macrh 20 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Movements in public places have been banned and people are strongly advised to stay home. A ban on movement of private vehicles and public transport between cities was imposed overnight to March 22.

The first coronavirus case in Morocco was confirmed on March 2. Since then, as many as 109 people have contracted the infection, three have died and another three have recovered.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 367 cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 300,000, with more than 13,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.