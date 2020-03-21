Russian air carriers repatriate nearly 4,000 Russians from 9 countries

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian airlines have jetted 3,889 Russian nationals back from nine countries in the past day, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement on Saturday after a meeting of the working group on repatriation of compatriots.

"The participants reported on the current state of affairs concerning repatriation of Russians. Yesterday, Russian air carriers transported 3,889 people from the worst affected countries, namely Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Spain, Cyprus, Portugal, Serbia, France and Montenegro," the statement said.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that about 9,000 Russians were hoping amid the coronavirus pandemic that their return home would be worked out.

According to the carriers, Aeroflot will make six flights from Budapest, one flight from Cairo, two flights from Chisinau, two flights from Lisbon and two flights from Larnaca on March 21-23. S7 is to make one flight from Tenerife.

According to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, S7 carried also foreign nationals on its flights on Friday. Of those, 160 passengers arrived in Bishkek and 42 in Bulgaria.

"Today and tomorrow Ural Airlines is to conduct two flights to Osh, carrying 361 citizens of Kyrgyzstan there, while 110 Russians will be flown back," the agency added.

Along with this, Russian air carriers continue regular flights to the counties exempt from flight restrictions, the statement says.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus was reported in central China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. After the coronavirus denoted as COVID-19 broke out of China’s Hubei province, it spread across China and then throughout the world, affecting more than 150 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) characterized the outbreak as a pandemic. According to the latest reports, over 240,000 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed up to now. The virus’ death toll has surged to over 10,000.