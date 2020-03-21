Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow Region nearly doubles in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Moscow Region has nearly doubled in the past 24 hours, reaching 35, the region’s coronavirus task force informed on Telegram.

"There are 35 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Moscow Region," the task force stated. As of March 20, there were 18 reported cases.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 150 countries and territories, among them Russia. As of March 20, over 250 cases of COVID-19 have been officially confirmed in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 240,000, with more than 10,000 deaths. WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.