Russia, Turkey to start joint patrolling in Idlib

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey will start joint patrolling in Syria’s Idlib on the basis of a document signed by Russian and Turkish military specialists in conclusion of talks in Ankara.

Negotiations were meaningful and their outcomes will make possible to implement all the agreements on the de-escalation zone in Idlib reached by Presidents of Turkey and Russia Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

The first joint Russian-Turkish patrolling of the M-4 highway connecting Al-Hasakah and Aleppo Governorates in Northern Syria will take place on Sunday.

A Russian-Turkish coordinating center has begun operating in Syria to control the ceasefire and conduct joint patrols, Oleg Zhuravlev, the chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, said this Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and other measures aimed to regulate the situation in the region during the talks in Moscow on March 5. All hostilities in Idlib must be stopped on the entire line of contact starting March 6, the declaration signed on the outcomes of the meeting informs. Moscow and Ankara have confirmed their commitment to maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, agreeing to continue the decisive fight against terrorism.