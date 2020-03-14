Russian, Belarusian PMs agree to join efforts to control coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The Russian and Belarusian Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Sergei Rumas, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to maintain contacts seeking to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Russian government’s press office said.

"[They] focused on pressing issues of Russian-Belarusian commercial and economic cooperation, as well as on the spread of the new coronavirus," the press office said adding that "the prime ministers agreed to keep in touch over that and other issues of mutual interest."

Last week, Mishustin and Rumas held talks in Moscow focusing on the two countries’ integration.

On Saturday, the Russian prime minister chaired a strategic session of the council coordinating anti-coronavirus measures. Among them, Mishustin advised Russians to avoid all travel abroad and the regions to restrict mass gatherings.