Putin plans no travel abroad in near future

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans no foreign trips in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"No, he has no plans," Peskov said when asked about Putin’s schedule.

Earlier in the day, the Russian government advised Russians to avoid all travel abroad.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who chairs the council coordinating nationwide anti-coronavirus efforts, said on Saturday that the cabinet had advised all federal executive bodies to avoid all work trips or cancel them, including travel for personal purposes.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. After the coronavirus broke out of China’s Hubei province, it spread across China and then around the world affecting more than 120 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) characterized the outbreak as a pandemic.

According to the WHO data, around 137,000 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed up to now. The virus’ death toll has surpassed over 5,000. Russia has confirmed 59 coronavirus cases.