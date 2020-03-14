Rossiya Airlines suspends flights to Cyprus starting March 14

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines (Part of Aeroflot Group) cancels flights from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport and St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport on March 14 and will only operate return flights because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, the company said on its website on Saturday.

"Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the related decision by the immigration authorities of Cyprus, Rossiya Airlines informs passengers of the cancellation of flights operated jointly with the Biblio Globus tour operator from Vnukovo and St. Petersburg from March 14. Return flights will be performed according to schedule and will be used to take passengers out [of the country]," the company said.

On Friday, President Nicos Anastasiades said that Cyprus would impose a 15-day ban on entering the country starting March 15 for non-accredited foreign citizens.

Meanwhile, Russia will suspend regular air service with all EU member-states excluding flights between Moscow and EU capitals starting March 16. Flights to Switzerland and Norway, except the ones to Geneva and Oslo, will be suspended as well.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been registered in more than 110 countries. According to official statistics, about 134,000 people have contracted the virus. More than 5,000 of them died. A total of 45 cases have been confirmed in Russia so far.