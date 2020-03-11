Moscow authorities track all contacts of coronavirus patients

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities have identified all those who were in contact with the new coronavirus patients and placed them under observation, Moscow’s coronavirus task force said on Wednesday.

"All the contacts of the patients have been established. They are under medical observation. The patients’ three relatives are being treated in an infectious disease hospital. Another three have been sent to an observation center. The rest three are staying in home quarantine," the statement said.

The Russian coronavirus task force reported that the number of new coronavirus cases had risen to 28 across the country. Six of the patients are being treated in Moscow, two more in the Moscow Region. They all had returned home from Italy over the past two weeks. According to the Moscow coronavirus task force, none of the adults got back to work in recent days and the child did not go to the nursery.

Earlier, Moscow had confirmed nine coronavirus cases. One of the patients was discharged from hospital after making a full recovery.

Coronavirus outbreak

On March 5, Moscow put on high alert the outpatient clinics, hospitals, the housing and utilities, transport departments and other city services. Those who arrive from the worst affected countries are ordered to self-isolate and in case of developing flu-like symptoms, to call for a doctor.

On March 10, Moscow City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned mass public events of more than 5,000 people until April 10. The mayor pointed out that the coronavirus situation was worsening, so extra restrictions should be imposed to protect the public health.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the newly identified coronavirus a pandemic. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran. Overall, more than 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached more than 3,100, yet more than 61,400 patients have recovered from the disease. WHO says that new coronavirus cases outside China have passed 110,000, and there are over 4,000 deaths.