Six new coronavirus patients being treated in Moscow hospitals

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The six people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection have been admitted to Moscow hospitals, the capital’s coronavirus task force said on Wednesday.

"All the patients have been taken to the capital’s hospitals. Of those, four are being treated at the Kommunarka hospital [on the outskirts of Moscow]. One patient was admitted to Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital No. 1. There is a child among the patients. He is in the Bashlyaeva [Children’s] Hospital. He displays absolutely no symptoms of the disease," the task force said.

Earlier in the day, six more coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Moscow. A total of 15 cases has been detected in Moscow so far. Two patients contracted the virus from other infected people and the other two while travelling in Italy. Each patient has been isolated and is receiving treatment.

A woman from the Moscow Region, who also tested positive for coronavirus, is being treated at Moscow Infectious Disease Hospital No. 1.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, an economic and industrial megacity with a population of 12 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the newly identified coronavirus a pandemic. Outside China, the worst affected countries are Italy, South Korea and Iran. Overall, more than 100 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the latest reports, China, which handles the bulk of cases, has confirmed around 80,700 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus’ death toll has reached more than 3,100, yet more than 61,400 patients have recovered from the disease. WHO says that new coronavirus cases outside China have passed 110,000, and there are over 4,000 deaths.