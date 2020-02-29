March in memory of murdered opposition politician Nemtsov starts in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, February 29. /TASS/. An authorized march in memory of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov murdered five years ago started in the center of Moscow on Saturday, a TACC correspondent reported from the scene.

The organizers of the ‘March in Memory of Boris Nemtsov’ on February 29 agreed the action with the Moscow Mayor’s Office along the stated route running from the Strastnoi Boulevard to the Academician Sakharov Avenue with a number of participants of up to 30,000 people. The traffic police sealed off several streets in downtown Moscow due to the march.

About 8,000 people are taking part in the march in memory of Boris Nemtsov, the press office of the Moscow Interior Department told TASS.

"An authorized public event agreed with the authorities started in Moscow. About 8,000 people are taking part in it," the police said.

Moscow police and the National Guard are providing law and order at the event.

Boris Nemtsov, Russia’s former Deputy Prime Minister and co-chairman of the PARNAS political party, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015. In July 2017, the Moscow District Military Court handed down prison sentences to five perpetrators ranging from 11 to 20 years in a maximum-security penal colony.